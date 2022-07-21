New Iberia Product Named To The Biletnikoff Award Watch List

LSU star receiver and New Iberia Product, Kayshon Boutte, has been named to the pre-season Biletnikoff award watch list. The award is given to best receiver in college football, and Boutte has shown promises of being just that.

The announcement comes just one week after the Westgate High product was given the honor of wearing number seven for next season. The number has become a fan favorite tradition that is given to the best playmaker and Louisiana native.

This is Boutte’s first time being named to the award’s watch list. In just six games, he recorded 38 catches for 508 yards and 9 touchdowns. Boutte was one of the hottest receivers in college football before a foot injury ended his season. Boutte is now fully recovered and looking to show people why he is on this list.

LSU v UCLA Getty Images loading...

The award has been won by two other tigers before Boutte. Josh Reed was the first to take the trophy home, and Ja’Marr Chase was the most recent recipient in 2019. Do you think Boutte will be the next Tiger to win the award?

