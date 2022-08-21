New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season

What an intro!

Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action.

LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.

Tiger fans are hoping that he can bring that national title experience to Baton Rouge as LSU hopes to get back to the big game for the first time since that magical 2019 season when Joe Burrow led the program to a 42-25 win over Clemson. It's been a rough two years since as an 11-12 record over that time period resulted in Coach Ed Orgeron's departure and the change in leadership.

There is an air of excitement as the new season approaches and this new LSU football hype video captures that and amps it up exponentially!

As you can see, the 2019 season is featured heavily in the video, as well as the prestige that LSU football contains.

Even Ty Fenroy, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns all-time leading rusher commented on how incredible the video is.

Ty Fenroy Facebook Post loading...

By the way, the Darren Walker Fenroy mentioned is the longtime Video Coordinator for the Ragin' Cajuns football team. He is excellent at making videos just like this.

LSU's football season begins on Sunday, September 4th against the Florida State Seminoles.

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow