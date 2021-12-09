New Orleans Pelicans Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Out for Season With Torn ACL

Things just keep getting worse for the New Orleans Pelicans as the team announced today that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of last night's game against the Denver Nuggets. An MRI was done last night at Ochsner Hospital, which confirmed the injury.

A surgery date has not yet been determined.

"It's hard," Pelicans coach Willie Green said Thursday. "The hard part of sports is dealing with injuries like this. Kira, he means so much to our team. He was starting to come into his own; I think everyone can see that. To have a blow like he has now is tough."

The 20-year-old Lewis was the Pelicans' first-round pick in 2020 when he was selected 13th overall.

The second-year pro has averaged 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists on the season. However, in his last 11 games, Lewis has bumped that average to 7.7 points and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field.

Of course, the Pelicans are still awaiting the return of star power forward Zion Williamson as he recovers from his foot injury that has kept him out all season thus far.

The Pels could use the help as they are currently 7-20, which is the worst record in the NBA's Western Conference, and third worst overall in the league.