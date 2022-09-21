New Orleans Restaurant Bans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player for Life

They've seen enough.

A photo from Blue Oak BBQ in New Orleans has gone viral after it shows a player from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being banned from the establishment.

The player, well it is Mike Evans, yes the player who took a cheap shot on Lattimore during Sunday's game in the Superdome.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

This past Sunday wasn't the first time Evans got into a scuffle with a Saints player, and this past incident apparently has been enough, for Blue Oak BBQ.

Here's the sign on the front door of the establishment in New Orleans.

If you forgot about the fight from Superdome last weekend, well here it is, and this is what got Mike Evans banned from this New Orleans establishment.