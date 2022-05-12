New Orleans Saints Full 2022 Regular Season Schedule Leaked—Here’s The Complete Rundown

The who and where of the 2022 NFL schedule has been known since January (with the exception of a few international games that were announced last week), but the NFL has a way of grabbing the sports headlines in the offseason.

Today is one of those days.

Despite the "who" and "where" already being determined, it's the "when" that gets football fans excited.

How many primetime games will your favorite team play in?

Will they be in a cold-weather location early in the season before winter strikes? Or late in the season when the elements will be in full effect?

Will your favorite team have to travel far on a short week for a Thursday game? Or do they get to stay at home?

Major advantages and disadvantages come when the "when" question of the schedule is answered.

As is the case every year, the schedule comes out in pieces throughout the day via leaks.

Below is a real-time tracker of the New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule leaks. (all times in Central Time Zone)

Week 1 - Sunday, September 11 @ Atlanta Falcons (Noon)

Week 2 - Sunday, September 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Noon)

Week 3 - Sunday, September 25 @ Carolina Panthers (Noon)

Week 4 - Sunday, October 2 vs. Vikings [London Game] (8:30 a.m.)

Week 5 - Sunday, October 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Noon)

Week 6 - Sunday, October 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Noon)

Week 7 - Thursday, October 20 @ Cardinals [Thursday Night Football] (7:15 p.m.)

Week 8 - Sunday, October 30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Noon)

Week 9 - Monday, November 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)

Week 10 - Sunday, November 13 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Noon)

Week 11 - Sunday, November 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Noon)

Week 12 - Sunday, November 27 @ San Francisco 49ers (3:25 p.m.)

Week 13 - Monday, December 5 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football) (7:15 p.m.)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15 - Sunday, December 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons (TBD)

Week 16 - Saturday, December 24 @ Cleveland Browns (Noon)

Week 17 - Sunday, January 1 @ Philadephia Eagles (Noon)

Week 18 - Sunday, January 8 vs. Carolina Panthers (TBD)

