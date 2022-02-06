New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Arrested in Las Vegas

Initial reports say that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas. Although limited details are currently available, here is what we know.

UPDATE: Records show Kamara has bonded out of jail and is no longer in custody.

@Jeff_Nowak reports that Kamara is set to appear in court tomorrow, February 6, 2022. His bail is reportedly set at $5,000

Why did Alvin Kamara get arrested?

Details from the above report describe an incident involving a victim that alleges being battered at a Las Vegas nightclub. Authorities reportedly later identified Alvin Kamara as a suspect.

Kamara was reportedly located and taken in without incident. Kamara was transported to jail and booked on a battery resulting in substantial bodily harm charge, per the authorities.

Investigations are ongoing.

Did Alvin Kamara play in the Pro Bowl Game?

Kamara participated in the NFL Pro Bowl Game in Las Vegas.

To clear up the timeline of events, the incident with Kamara happened on Saturday. Kamara played in the game on Sunday and was located and arrested after. More from Twitter below.

TMZ reports that in the state of Nevada, the charge placed upon Kamara is considered a felony. The outlet says that a conviction could mean several years in prison for the NFL star.

Saints' insider @nick_underhill with more.

