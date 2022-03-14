New Orleans Saints Are Interested In Former LSU Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry

The whole world saw the New Orleans Saints wide receiver room get exposed in the 2021-2022 NFL season. The Saints had some of the worst wide receiver play in the whole league. So it is a must this offseason for the Saints to improve in that area. Well, according to Adam Schefter the Saints are interested in former LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Saints desperately need a talent like Landry. For his career, Landry has a total of 7598 yards, 37 touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 65.8%. Those are solid numbers when you factor in that Jarvis Landry has never had elite talent at the quarterback position. The best he's had was an average Baker Mayfield.

Landry also gives you the ability to have another punt returner on special teams. During his time with both the Browns and the Dolphins Landry accumulated 867 yards. Landry is a versatile weapon that the Saints desperately need. He is a great possession wide receiver who is extremely reliable. So much so that the Pelicans' new star CJ McCollum is trying to recruit Landry to the Saints.

Hopefully, the Saints can sign Landry to the team. Not only is he a good football player, but he is also an even better human being. Landry would be amazing for the community of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana in general. I expect the charitable acts to be through the roof if he comes to the Saints. Also from a business perspective, Landry would bring in a lot of money for the Saints. The fact that he played for LSU and is also from Louisiana will do wonders for the Saints in terms of ticket sales and jersey sales. All around this would be a great move for the New Orleans Saints!