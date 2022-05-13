New Orleans Saints Bringing Former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry Back to Louisiana

According to reports, former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry is making his return to Louisiana as he is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

See details from @Schultz_Report on Twitter below.

Jarvis Landry has posted an announcement video to Twitter that will give you goosebumps. Check it out here.

The Saints are now going on a tear of signing former LSU stars, as the Jarvis Landry addition comes on the heels of New Orleans bringing in Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu is seemingly excited about reuniting with his former teammate. Just check out his Twitter post here.

This now makes for an impressive roster of wide receivers that Jameis Winston will have at his disposal this season.