New Orleans Saints Hire Dennis Allen As Next Head Coach

With the retirement of Sean Payton everyone from the media to Saints players, to the fans were wondering who would be the next head coach. Well, the wait is over, according to Adam Schefter the Saints have hired Dennis Allen as the next head coach.

Dennis Allen was always the top choice as the next head coach. You could read the tea leaves just from a recent interview with Demario Davis. Also, the Saints are in win-now mode with a top 10 defense in the NFL, so the hire makes sense.

Who Is Dennis Allen?

Dennis Allen is a southern boy through and through. He was born in Atlanta but was raised in Texas. Went to Texas A&M and played safety for the college. So he has experience actually playing defense and his defense was known as the Wrecking Crew.

His coaching career started at A&M before moving to Tulsa to coach the secondary. He then went to the Falcons from 2002-2005 as a defensive quality control coach then a defensive assistant. He then came to the Saints as a defensive line coach from 2006 to 2007 before switching to the secondary where he coached from 2008 to 2010. He then was hired as the Broncos defensive coordinator in 2011. Then the following year he was hired as the Raiders head coach. He coached the Raiders from 2012 to 2014. After that stint with the Raiders, he came back home to the Saints.

Dennis Allen has always shown that he has loved being a part of this team. He has been a top defensive coordinator for at minimum the past 3 seasons. But he has been with the team as the defensive coordinator since Rob Ryan was fired on November 16th, 2015. So he could've been left the Saints for a head coaching job earlier but he loves this franchise and city. You can see it just from a celebration he had with Sean Payton this past season

Social Media Reacts To Dennis Allen Hire

I can't lie, I would've preferred the Saints to go with an offensive guy preferably Eric Bieniemy. Because when you look around the league the most successful coaches recently have been offensive guys. Look at the two championship games this season. The Bengals have an offensive guy, so do the Chiefs, the Rams, and the 49ers. But the Saints' best quality is their defense and they aren't in the best position for a quarterback at least at this moment. So the hiring of a defensive guy makes sense for those reasons.

Now that the Saints have their next head coach, the next mission is to figure out the starting quarterback. Mickey Loomis has his coach now it's time to get his quarterback.