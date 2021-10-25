New Orleans Saints Getting Three Key Players Off Of Injured Reserve

As the New Orleans Saints head into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the #WhoDatNation will be happy to see some familiar faces back on the gridiron after the bye-week.

The Saints are activating Marcus Davenport, Tre-Quan Smith, and Kwon Alexander off of the Injured Reserve ahead of tonight's contest.

Gregory Shamus, Getty Images

As the Saints return from the bye-week, where QB1 Jameis Winston was sure to stay focused with some more untraditional workouts, they will also return three key players at a much needed time in the year.

New Orleans Saints insider @nick_underhill reported the news via Twitter.

With the Saints offense missing some major threats, Deontae Harris and Michael Thomas, it is Tre-Quan Smith who is making a triumphant return to the receiver position. This will be another great target for Winston, who has developed quite the connection with Marquez Callaway.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With veteran route-runner Chris Hogan retiring earlier in the week, Smith will likely slide right into the WR2 slot and could see significant targets tonight against the Seahawks.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On the defensive side of the football, Kwon Alexander and Marcus Davenport will be back in the Saints away-whites tonight with hopes of providing pressure for the interim Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Although the Seahawks are dealing with injuries of their own, the Saints head into the Seattle as the betting-favorites. Let's hope that Vegas is correct, as a post bye-week win would be great for the team's momentum heading into the long-haul portion of the season.

As for the Saints fan-base, tonight's action will make or break our mental state for the week going forward. I can only speak for myself, but I know that I may need till at least Thursday to feel better if New Orleans can't get the job done tonight.

But, I have faith in Sean Payton and Jameis Winston to handle this business trip and bring back a big victory.

WHO DAT!