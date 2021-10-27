New Orleans Saints Kicker Wil Lutz Is Out For The Season

The New Orleans Saints and ESPN are reporting that they have lost kicker Wil Lutz for the rest of the 2021 season.

Lutz has been out since having surgery in the preseason. This is a big blow for the Saints because Lutz is a big part of the special teams. Lutz has made 86.6% of his field-goal attempts in his five-year career and he also made the NFL Pro Bowl in 2019.

The struggle has been real for the Saints while Wil Lutz has been out. The Saints are already on their fourth kicker of the season.

Their latest kicker, Brian Johnson who they acquired off of the Chicago Bears practice squad, was just signed a couple of weeks ago before the Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

During Monday night's game, Johnson made both of his field-goal attempts including the go-ahead 33-yarder field-goal with two minutes to go in the game to give the Saints a 13-10 win over the Seahawks.

Lutz was set to return to the Saints this week, but instead, the kicker took to social media to announce that he would not be back this season.

Hopefully, Johnson will be the fourth and final kicker the Saints will need in the 2021 season and hopefully Ltz will be back soon.