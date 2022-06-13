As the New Orleans Saints prepare for the upcoming NFL season, the team can breath a sigh of relief as they will seemingly be regaining a powerful weapon. After missing the entirety of last season, Wil Lutz has officially been cleared to play.

Reports remind Saints fans that Will Lutz has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league since he joined New Orleans back in 2016. He was supposed to rejoin the team at some point last season following surgery, but a setback in the recovery process put him on the sideline for the remainder of the campaign.

After the Saints cycled through multiple kickers, fans everywhere were really missing out on Lutz' leg. Many believe that had he been able to play, the Saints could have secured one or even two more wins last season.

All-in-all, reports say that replacement kickers for Lutz totaled in missing seven extra points last season. That is the same number of extra-points Lutz has missed in his 260 career attempts per NOLA.com.

Wil Lutz Announces that He is Cleared to Return to Play for the New Orleans Saints

The excitement has quickly reverberated amongst Saints fans online.

New Orleans Saints insider @nick_underhill shared the post to Twitter where it has gotten members of the #WhoDatNation talking.

