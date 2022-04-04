New Orleans Saints Make A Trade To Move Up In The Draft

Breaking news, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the New Orleans Saints traded picks 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Eagles for picks 16, 19, and 194 in this year's NFL Draft.

Mickey Loomis the Saints GM is a wizard when it comes to being a GM. He makes magic happen with not much there to work with. The Saints now have money to spend and multiple draft picks in this year's NFL Draft. This allows the Saints not only the ability to replace Terron Armstead but also to draft a wide receiver that they desperately need.

However, I see this as a potential move to draft a quarterback. Whether that's Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis the Saints have been tied to both rookie quarterbacks. And by having picks 16 and 19 you can either trade those to move up to draft your quarterback or draft a quarterback with one of the picks and use the other pick to draft a tackle or wide receiver.

No matter how you look at it, the Saints set themselves up nicely to fill the holes they need to fill. Whether that's drafting a wide receiver, tackle, quarterback, or signing one in free agency. The Saints now have the assets to make moves to put themselves in contention. Shoutout to the Wizard Mickey Loomis for once again pulling a rabbit out of his hat.