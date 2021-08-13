New Orleans Saints Players with Memorable Nicknames

Nicknames are such a common thing in sports, much like in life. In sports, a cool nickname can bring more prestige to your name and further endear you to your team's fan base.

As a child, I used to love reading books detailing the history of the New Orleans Saints franchise. In those books, I noticed great nicknames of Saints players who made a lasting impression on the franchise. Group nicknames such as "The Dome Patrol," which featured the greatest linebacker corps in NFL history, gave me a feeling of pride. Then there is the "Aints," a nickname given to the franchise during one of the lowest points in its history, which reminded me of a time when the Saints were putrid and playoff appearances were just a wish hoping to come true one day.

on a positive note, “The Beer Man” was the nickname given to Michael Lewis (featured below) after he went from driving a beer delivery truck to returning kicks for the Black and Gold.

BELOW are some of the memorable nicknames which have stood out to me over the years. Which great ones were memorable to you?