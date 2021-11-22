New Orleans Saints Playing Three Games In 12 days

The New Orleans Saints football team is going to really busy as they are playing three games in 12 days.

The first game was yesterday afternoon when they face the Eagles and lost 40-29. The loss puts their record now at 5-5 record on the year.

Now the Saints will have only four days off before they head back to the field to host the Buffalo Bills this Thursday night. That's right, the Saints will be playing on Thanksgiving night against the Bills in the Big Easy.

Getty Images

That game will be unique in a few ways. First, they are playing on Thanksgiving night. Second, Drew Brees will be calling his first live football game on NBC with Mike Tirico, and wouldn't you know it, it's a Saints game.

Third, Drew Brees will be honored at halftime by the fans and the Saints with a memory video and other events.

Then the Saints will play again the next Thursday night, December 2nd, and will host the Dallas Cowboys. So that will be three games in 12 days for the black and gold.

Getty Images

The Saints are currently on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to right the ship this Thursday against the Bills. Even though the Saints sit at 5-5 on the season, they are still in second place in the NFC South division. They are one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who they beat back on October 31st.