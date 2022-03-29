New Orleans Saints Sign Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton
According to reports, the New Orleans Saints are signing former Chicago Bear, Dallas Cowboy, and Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton.
See the report from @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.
Dalton made his mark during his tenure as the Bengals quarterback from 2011 to 2019. From there, he spent a year with the Cowboys and a year with the Bears.
Per Saints insider @nick_underhill on Twitter, Dalton has been at the Saints facility today.
There is some potential downside to the signing of Dalton as described by @nickkorte on Twitter below.
We will have to see if the Saints' compensatory pick is affected by the pick-up. Nevertheless, Dalton is a capable backup for Jameis Winston who also brings in over a decade of experience.