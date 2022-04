The New Orleans Saints have reportedly re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston.

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints James Gilbert

See the report from @TomPelissero on Twitter below.

Details of the report say that Winston is receiving a two-year contract worth $28 million. $21 million of that contract is guaranteed.

After the Saints lost out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, it seemed as though all roads led back to Winston.

This story is developing.