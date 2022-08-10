The New Orleans Saints appear to be adding some training camp depth at the quarterback position as reports are that the team is signing free agent K.J. Costello.

The team is a bit short-handed at the position following the injury to starting quarterback Jameis Winston who tweaked his foot earlier in the week.

Head coach Dennis Allen has already said that the injury is not serious but Winston will not be playing in Saturday's preseason opener at the Houston Texans.

With the addition of Costello, the team will boast four quarterbacks on the roster. In addition to Winston, the Saints have veteran Andy Dalton and second-year player Ian Book.

Who is KJ Costello?

The 25-year-old Costello most recently played in the USFL as a member of the Philadelphia Stars. He went undrafted out of college but did spend time with the Los Angeles Chargers organization in 2021.

Costello played collegiately at Stanford from 2016-19 and then transferred to Mississippi State for one season.

He holds the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards in that memorable (or forgettable for LSU fans) game in 2020 against the LSU Tigers.