New Orleans Saints Sign Two New Defensive Players

The Saints went from being one of the teams that were so over the cap that fans thought they wouldn't be able to sign anyone. Well, now they are one of the teams that have the most money to spend thanks to Vice President of Football Operations and GM Mickey Loomis. And today they began spending some of it as they sign two new defensive players.

The Saints signed Defensive Tackle Jaleel Johnson and are bringing back cornerback PJ Williams. Both players are being brought in on a year deal.

The Saints are making sure that if anything their defense is versatile and the best part of their football team. I would love to see the Saints bring in Tyrann Mathieu who has expressed it would be amazing for him to come home and join his hometown team. As an LSU and Saints fan that would be amazing; however, before that happens I need to see the Saints address wide receiver. And if it's not in free agency then they better draft a guy. Because we all know that the Saints' biggest weakness is wide receiver.