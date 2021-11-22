New Orleans Saints Sign Taysom Hill to Unique, Four-Year Hybrid Deal Worth Up to $95 Million

The New Orleans Saints have signed Taysom Hill to a unique four-year deal that gives him the opportunity to make up to $95 million if he becomes the starting quarterback. While the future of the quarterback position in NOLA is unclear, Hill has set himself up to rake in some serious cash if he does emerge as the Saints QB1.

The massive 4-year, $140 million deal had one massive caveat - all years were voidable.

This new "hybrid-deal" for Hill starts him off at a $40 million base salary, with the chance to make even more money if he ends up as the Saints starting quarterback over the next four seasons.

Who will be the Saints quarterback next year?

The future of the quarterback position in New Orleans is up-in-the-air. With Jameis Winston currently beginning his rehabilitation process from his knee injury and a flurry of free-agent quarterbacks expected to hit the market during the next offseason, it is almost impossible to make a call right now of who will be QB1 in the Big Easy come 2022.

One thing is clear in this deal, Taysom Hill nor the Saints are shutting the door on him being a starting quarterback. While Hill's own injury troubles have left Trevor Seimien as the undoubted starter in New Orleans for the time being, anything can happen between now and the beginning of spring training in 2022.

