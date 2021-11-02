New Orleans Saints Trade Deadline Rumors Included Odell Beckham Jr. and Phillip Rivers

As the NFL trade-deadline came and went, the New Orleans Saints did not make any major moves as considerations for the new starting Quarterback are being made. While Coach Sean Payton hasn't brought any new faces in, the rumors around big-name players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Phillip Rivers swirled online.

One rumored discussion was in regards to former-star LSU Tiger, Odell Beckham Jr.

Al Bello

One insider @ByKimberlyA posted to Twitter in regards to the trade talks with the former New York Giant and now Cleveland Brown.

Another name that got tossed around was that of Phillip Rivers, who is currently retired and coaching high school football.

Chris Graythen

Multiple outlets reported that Rivers was "open to listening" if the Saints were to make a call to the former Chargers and Colts signal-caller.

Other rumored names to take the the Saints QB spot were guys like Mitchell Trubisky of the Buffalo Bills. Another name was Deshaun Watson who, of course, is facing legal troubles which has seemingly kept him waiting around in Houston until the offseason.

These rumored trade discussions certainly peaked Saints fans interests.

Mindset for the #WhoDatNation Moving Forward

The New Orleans Saints didn't make any major moves at the NFL trade deadline, sending the signal out from the front office and Coach Sean Payton to the fan-base that they like the guys that are currently in the building.

The main areas of concern were, obviously, quarterback with Jameis Winston out for the season on a torn ACL and wide-receiver.

Sean Gardner

The hope for the #WhoDatNation is that Mike Thomas returns to action and plays better than ever, with other receivers like Callaway and Harris continuing to add value.

The prayer is that whoever fills in the QB1 position manages the game well enough to let that championship-caliber Saints defense shine.

WHO DAT!

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One