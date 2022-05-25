New Orleans Saints Fans Get Exhilarating First Look at Tyrann Mathieu Wearing Black & Gold

With offseason training activities under way across the NFL, New Orleans Saints fans are finally getting their first look at Tyrann Mathieu rocking the Black & Gold. The Louisiana native is back in 'The Boot' and looking to make an immediate impact for this Saints team.

As if Saints fans weren't excited enough to see Tyrann Mathieu play in the Caesar's Superdome, the #WhoDatNation is now getting their first look at the "Honey Badger" wearing Black & Gold.

Oh by the way, there is already an official unofficial honey-badger T-shirt that has been put on sale for the most die-hard Mathieu fans.

First Look at Tyrann Mathieu in the Black & Gold Saints Uniform

Although the "Honey Badger" can be seen wearing #32 here, @saints on Twitter clarified that Mathieu's number is not finalized quite yet.

I am sure once Mathieu's official number is determined, his jersey will be worn by many of the Saints faithful the first chance they get to root him on in the Superdome.

It's also worth pointing out that there is another Saint on the field who all fans will be happy to see participating. Check out QB1 Jameis Winston working with the other quarterbacks here.

