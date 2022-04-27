NFL Draft Begins Thursday Night — Here Are The Saints Draft Picks For All Seven Rounds

The 2022 NFL Draft is here. The NFL draft begins tomorrow night, April 28th from Las Vegas, Nevada. It's an exciting time for football fans as they hope that their team gets the players they have been looking for.

It also gives football fans renewed hope that their team will be the one in contention this season. New-season breeds new hope because we all know how the saying goes, On any given Sunday any team can win.

The NFL draft consists of seven rounds and when it's all over, 262 players will be drafted by the 32 teams in the NFL.

NFL Draft (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) NFL Draft (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) loading...

Round one begins on Thursday night and the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the #1 overall pick in the draft. The Detroit Lions will pick second while the Houston Texans have the third pick, the New York Jets have the fourth pick, and rounded out the top five will be the New York Giants with the #5 overall pick.

Saints fans, are you wondering where the black and gold have their first pick? Is it in the first round? Well good news Saints fans, they do have a pick in the first round of the draft. In fact, they have two picks in the first round.

Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints (Getty Images) loading...

Here are the picks the New Orleans Saints have in all seven rounds. The Saints have the 16th and 19th picks in the first round, the 49th pick in the second round, the 98th pick in the third round, the 120th pick in the fourth round, the 161st pick in the fifth round, the 194th pick in the sixth round, and no picks in the seventh round of the draft.

So if you total it up, the Saints have a total of seven draft picks this year in the 2022 NFL draft. Now, of course, deals are made during the draft which means the Saints could add more draft picks or even move up further on the board in the first round if the brass is inclined to make deals with other teams.

We will have to see how it all shakes out starting tomorrow night. It's exciting either way!