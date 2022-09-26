NFL Dropping Pro Bowl, To Replace it With Several Events

If you're the kind of person who thinks professional sports All-Star games are dumb, it's probably because of the NFL Pro Bowl.

Don't agree with me?

Take it from Pat McAfee, a former three-time Pro Bowler.

The truth is, the players aren't playing football. It's a pickup game without tackling.

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps that's why the NFL is moving on from the exhibition game, replacing it with a flag football game and skills competitions.

Holding skills competitions at the Pro Bowl isn't a new concept. The NFL has been doing it for years.

The events will span across a week, and feature a lot of Peyton and Eli Manning.

All of the new events (and old) could still take place in addition to the Pro Bowl game. This is the NFL PR machine promoting itself while simultaneously announcing the elimination of their All Star game that's been around since 1951.

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022 Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.