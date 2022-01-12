"Whatever you start, you finish."

Sounds like some inspirational words you would hear on the gridiron, right?

These are the words that NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis says he has always told his children.

Now, he is truly living up to them.

It's been 27 years since Bettis starred for one of the most historic college football programs of all time. In only two years at Notre Dame, Bettis was a force, rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and averaging 5.7 yards a carry,

Bettis decided to take his talents early to the NFL, which proved to be a great move for him as he finished with the sixth-most rushing yards of all time and went out on top, winning the Super Bowl in his 13th and final season and as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

"The Bus" has always been one of my favorite players. From the big smile to his big heart - Bettis advocates for asthma education and awareness and founded "The Bus Stops Here Foundation" to help improve the quality of life for disadvantaged and underprivileged children - Bettis has always been a great example to others, completed degree or not.

Now, he follows in another legend's footsteps - NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal - who went back to LSU to get his degree in 2000 then received his doctoral degree from Barry University over a decade later.

Good luck Jerome and thank you for being such an inspiration!

