NFL Hands Down Fines for Players Involved in Saints-Bucs Brawl; Brady Gets Off Clean

During Sunday's heated week two matchup between the Saints and Bucs, we saw a big scrum break out between the two teams. Once again, it was Mike Evans who took a big shot at Marshon Lattimore. Evans and Lattimore would get ejected for the remainder of the game.

After the game, the NFL closely examined the situation and stated that they would hand down punishments for the players involved. The league announced on Monday that Mike Evans would be suspended for the Bucs Matchup against the Packers this Sunday. The suspension was upheld on Wednesday, but the NFL wasn't done there.

The league just announced that is also handing down fines to Leonard Fournette and Marshon Lattimore for their involvement in the brawl as well. Fournette and Lattimore will receive the same fine according to sources. The league also handed down a fine to Bucs cornerback, Carlton Davis.

The really interesting part of this whole situation is that Tom Brady was not fined for his involvement. Brady can be seen yelling something at Lattimore. The confrontation started there before Brady's teammates came in to escalate the situation. The fine is a lot of money for Lattimore or Fournette but fans are confused as to why Brady was not fined as well.

The two teams will meet in Tampa Bay later this season and I'm sure both sides will have a lot to talk about.

