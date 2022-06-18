A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Some of the records are considered more major than others.

For example, wide receiver Michael Thomas currently holds 25 NFL receiving records, but the big one is most receptions in a single season (149) that he set in 2019.

Here's a rundown of major NFL records held by Saints.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic