NFLSU Billboards Going Up Around Los Angeles Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles and pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, many Louisianians will likely be pulling for the Bengals and former LSU great Joe Burrow.

The LSU Tigers though are pulling for all their former players. And to celebrate the fact that the school has six alumni in the game, they're putting up billboards around town to celebrate.

As you can see in the picture above, the billboard simply says, "This is NFLSU."

The six former players who will be at Sunday's big game include:

Ja'marr Chase - Wide Receiver - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - Quarterback - Cincinnati Bengals

Thaddeus Moss - Tight End - Cincinnati Bengals

Andrew Whitworth - Tackle - Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. - Wide Receiver - Los Angeles Rams

Kick-off for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium is set for 5:30 pm.