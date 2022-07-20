Nick Saban Comments on New LSU Coach Brian Kelly [VIDEO]

He said what he said.

Nick Saban recently addressed the media in Atlanta for SEC Media Day and he had some very complimentary things to say about LSU's new coach Brian Kelly.

Saban and his Crimson Tide football program have faced Coach Kelly before when he was coach at Notre Dame, so he is no stranger to Saban.

When asked about LSU's new coach, Saban said that Kelly is an outstanding coach and a really good person.

LSU will host Alabama on November 5th at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

