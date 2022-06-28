Former LSU star and Madden cover man Odell Beckham Jr. is currently an NFL free agent.

He's also a Super Bowl Champion after winning a ring with the L.A. Rams last season.

You probably recall Beckham Jr. joined the Rams after the Cleveland Browns granted the wide receiver his request to be released.

Texas A&M v LSU Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

While Beckham remains unsigned, he's never out of the spotlight.

One of the more polarizing players in the league was spotted admiring a painting he had done recently that features himself helping himself.

The artist's explanation is simple, makes a lot of sense, and helps shape the reason why OBJ would want a painting that features two of him.

"The importance of picking yourself up cannot be understated. This piece of art is self-explanatory."

Beckham Jr. will look to pick himself up again on the football field.

While he remains unsigned, once he finishes rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, he will have another opportunity to shine on the football field again.

For what it's worth, Beckham wants to return to the Rams, but it appears the offer either hasn't been made, or isn't at a number OBJ thinks is worth playing for.

