Odell Beckham Jr. Takes to Social Media to Share What City He Wants to Play in Next Season

Odell Beckham Jr. is known to mess with people on social media.

For example, a few weeks ago when San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade, OBJ got the internet riled up when he purposefully tweeted fake news about Samuel's next destination.

Samuel wasn't traded to the Patriots, and Beckham Jr. admitted he was just messing around.

Having said that, OBJ's latest tweet about where he wants to play next season makes a lot of sense.

OBJ signed with the Los Angeles Rams last season after being released by Cleveland, helping L.A. win the Super Bowl, but suffering a torn ACL during The Big Game.

NFL free agency began two months ago, and Beckahm Jr. remains unsigned.

Judging from his tweet, the Rams either haven't made an offer or put a low one on the table, hence OBJ's reference to not wanting to "play for free".

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders

Players With Louisiana Ties Who Played in the 2022 NFC/AFC Championship Games

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time