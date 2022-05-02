Official Details of Tyrann Mathieu’s Deal with New Orleans Saints Revealed

After reports came out that former LSU Tiger and Kansas City Chief Tyrann Mathieu would be returning to Louisiana, it appears as though a deal has been signed. According to NFL insiders, Mathieu has inked a contract and will soon officially be a New Orleans Saint.

Allstate BCS National Championship Game - LSU v Alabama Chris Graythen loading...

Under the new leadership of Coach Dennis Allen, the New Orleans Saints are full speed ahead to the 2022 NFL season. The most recent move came with the signing of Louisiana native, Tyrann Mathieu.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Squire loading...

Mathieu, a three time Pro-Bowler, will add veteran experience to the Saints defense. He will also bring a boost of energy to the #WhoDatNation as one of the most beloved LSU Tigers returns to 'The Boot' to ball out once again.

SEC Championship Game - Georgia v LSU Getty Images loading...

The former Tiger recently credited former LSU coach Les Miles with in saving his football career. Now, he will look to a new beginning with the New Orleans Saints and it appears that this may be an extended stay for Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu Signs Contract with the New Orleans Saints

See the report from @AdamScheftert on Twitter below.

With Mathieu signing a three-year deal, it is seems as though he came into this opportunity with the Saints in the mindset that he wanted to stick around for a while. Fortunately for the #WhoDatNation, Mathieu has plenty of good football left in him.

He will step into the Saints locker room as a day-1 leader and will certainly make an impact for this team in seasons to come.