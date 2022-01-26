Oklahoma State All-Big 12 DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse Transferring to LSU

The LSU Tigers are adding yet another talented defensive player to the mix as former Oklahoma State All-Big 12 cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse announced today he has transferred to the Baton Rouge school.

Bernard-Converse is a Louisiana native, having gone to high school in Shreveport. He entered the transfer portal just last week as a graduate transfer.

A four-year starter for the Cowboys, he had 51 tackles and 11 passes defended this past season.

For his career, Bernard-Converse has 196 total tackles, two interceptions, five sacks, and 24 passes defended.

Bernard-Converse makes it a total of four defensive backs that have transferred to LSU this offseason, joining UL's Mekhi Garner and Arkansas' Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha.

LSU opens the 2022 season on September 4th against the Florida State Seminoles. That, of course, will be the Tigers debut of first-year coach Brian Kelly, who joined the program in late November after spending the last 12 seasons as head coach of Notre Dame.