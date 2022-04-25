The definition of a legend - an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field.

In the field of basketball, the late great "Pistol" Pete Maravich was, is, and always will be a bonafide legend.

While he was ahead of his time, he could see the upcoming evolution of basketball well before others.

An old video clip of Pistol from 1970 proves he was a basketball prophet.

When I was a kid, my Dad would tell me stories about “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

“He was a magician on the court,” my Dad would say.

Before Pete died in 1988, he produced a series of videos called “Pistol Pete’s Homework Basketball". I watched it many times as a kid.

What I didn’t get to see as a kid was highlights of his legendary days at LSU.

Thanks to the creation of the internet and YouTube, we get to see the legend of “Pistol” in a variety of videos.

An old video from '80s of Pistol doing ball-handling drills for the late great coach Red Auerbach is still awesome today.

