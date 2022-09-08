Order Home Delivery, Help a Student Athlete in Louisiana

Imagine ordering food for delivery and being able to support one of your favorite student-athletes at the same time, in Louisiana that's about to come true. The opportunity has been brought about by the recent changes in NCAA regulations allowing student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.

You've probably heard the term NIL, well that's what it's all about. The NCAA is now allowing some of your favorite college athletes to benefit from their talents, abilities, and personalities. For many students, it's been a way to help pay for college or even bankroll a nest egg after their playing days are over.

The Louisiana-based delivery app formerly known as Waitr has announced plans for a NIL opportunity for student-athletes at LSU. The app now operating under the moniker ASAP is making the opportunity available for all student-athletes at LSU.

This opportunity isn't just for football players, it's open to all athletes that participate in fall sports, that includes women's soccer and the cheerleaders too. There are plans to expand the program to spring athletes and if it's successful I can't imagine ASAP not expanding the program to other universities and their athletes across the state.

The program will work like this. Student-athletes who sign up for the program with ASAP will be asked to promote the app via their social media channels. Each student-athlete will have a unique promo code. When you place an order with ASAP and use the code that particular student-athlete will earn some money.

Exactly how much money is being offered has not been disclosed but it does give fans a chance to show their support for those students they support. It truly is a win/win for both sides of the equation. It certainly is a high-tech twist on the "working my way through college" conundrum so many of older folks had to muddle our way through.

If you didn't hear about ASAPand the changes that have been made since the company rebranded from Waitr, they are no longer an exclusive food service business. The Lafayette-based company which was started in Lake Charles now can deliver almost anything to your home.

They can also make getting food from the concession stand at some of your favorite stadiums more convenient too. That program which began at LSU's Alex Box Stadium during baseball season has now expanded to many schools across the Southeastern Conference's footprint.

It seems to me to be a great way of combining technology, convenience, and the love of sports in such a way that you never have to leave your house. But do leave your house and support your favorite school and the athletes that represent them.