‘Paint the Town Red’ Photos from Around Lafayette

It's Homecoming Week at the University of Louisiana and businesses across Lafayette are showing their UL Pride.

This year's theme for UL's Homecoming is "All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White" which, of course, are the school's colors.

Today was the judging day for the Paint the Town Red competition for businesses around Lafayette, and we have attached plenty of photos of some of the locations that participated in the event.

Homecoming Week activities continue through Saturday, with the Paint the Town Red competition continuing on Wednesday, September 28th, for schools around Acadiana.

Also tomorrow, from 11 AM - 2 PM, it's the Wear Red, Get Fed and Campus Cupboard Food Drive on Boucher Street. If you wear your favorite Ragin' Cajuns gear and bring a non-perishable food item, you'll get free lunch from Union Program Council. The non-perishable food items will be donated to the UL Lafayette Campus Cupboard.

A special talent show is scheduled for Wednesday from 6-8 PM at Angelle Hall.

On Thursday, September 29th, it's the Annual "Yell Like Hell" on the Student Union porch.

And, of course, the big game is on Saturday, October 1st, with the Homecoming Parade beginning at 1:30 PM.

At 4 PM, the Ragin' Cajuns take on the South Alabama Jaguars.

Here are photos from the year's Paint the Town Red, in no particular order.