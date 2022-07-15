Patrick Mahomes Finds Loophole to Promote Coors Light Without Breaking NFL Rule that Forbids It [Video]

Did you know NFL players are not allowed to drink beer in a commercial, star in a beer commercial, or directly endorse a beer?

The rule has been in place for many years, and only recently loosened up a little, allowing for a player's likeness in a beer ad. (That makes things a little convoluted)

Get our free mobile app

If you've watched sports for years, you may have noticed a lot of retired players appearing in beer advertisements, but not active players.

Patrick Mahomes has now changed the game.

Patrick Mahomes Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images loading...

In a savvy move, the NFL superstar quarterback teamed up with Coors Light to find a loophole.

Who says he can't promote a flashlight called a Coors Light?

Not only does Coors Light beer get incredible branding with the commercial, they'll sell a few novelty flashlights as well, raise some money for charity, and come away from the ad looking like a winner.

Actually, it appears the flashlights have already sold out according to one Twitter user.

That only means the marketing campaign is an effective one.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2022 Six of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches have won at least one Super Bowl.