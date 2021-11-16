Patriots QB Mac Jones Was Once an Adorable Child Actor [Photos]

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is only 23 years old, but he's taken the league by storm in the last month.

When coach Bill Belichick selected Jones out of Alabama with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, it was met with mixed reaction.

Some pundits felt it was a reach, questioning his ceiling as a starting quarterback.

Others praised the choice, with the thought Jones would fit nicely into the "Patriot Way".

It's been working out well for the former Crimson Tide QB.

Following Sunday's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in which Jones tossed 3 touchdowns, the betting odds of him winning the NFL Rookie of the Year award lowered to +140, the second to best odds behind Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and LSU alum Ja'Marr Chase (-105).

Professional football player isn't the first job for Jones.

In an interview on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria", he was asked about the worst job of his life.

“Worst job, I mean I used to be a child model and actor or whatever. That was fun,” Jones said. “Nothing crazy but there are a few commercials out there that you guys can try to find... I broke the camera.”

It didn't take long for the internet to find the adorable modeling pictures of Jones dressed up like a prep school letterman who will become a Wall Street broker when he grows up.

New England is 6-4, 6th place in the AFC, and a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

