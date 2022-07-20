Pelicans C Jonas Valančiūnas Impersonating LeBron in Charades Lights Up Social Media [Video]

New Orleans Pelicans Jonas Valančiūnas is viewed as a throwback kind of player.

A big man who does the dirty work in the paint, leaning on his strength for what he may lack in athleticism compared to some of his counterparts on the court.

He was a vital aspect of the Pelicans culture change last season, providing strong and steady play from the center position on New Orleans run to the postseason.

Jonas Valanciunas Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images loading...

The 7'0, 265 lb. big man was playing Charades in his homeland if Lithuania when he drew "LeBron".

His impersonation is lighting up social media.

While LeBron James is arguably the second to greatest basketball player of all-time, his flopping and complaining at times during games is undeniable.

Social media reacted to the impersonation accordingly, with one side enjoying it, and the other being LeBron defenders.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images loading...

James hasn't commented on the impersonation yet, but I would expect some form response.

If anything, it adds another layer to the brewing animosity between the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.

