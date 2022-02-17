As a the latest star player for the Pelicans settles into his new home of New Orleans, he is looking for some local advice to make sure he gets the best bites the Big Easy has to offer. CJ McCollum recently went to Twitter to get NOLA restaurant recommendations and we want to know - where would you send him to eat?

After being traded from the Portland Trailblazers, CJ McCollum seemed pretty happy to arrive to his new team in New Orleans. Check out the first look at his locker via @PelicansNBA on Twitter below.

Although it took a game for CJ McCollum to get his legs under him in NOLA, the league veteran has since been, as Pelicans' broadcast analyst Antonio Daniels put it, "a certified bucket getter". Just check out some of the highlights from his limited time as a Pelican below.

The Pelicans made the move for McCollum right before the trade deadline, further proving to fans that the organization is willing to do whatever it takes to win now. Bringing in a veteran like McCollum will also help develop the young crop of talent that exists in New Orleans. Add in the recent reports that Zion Williamson could return after the All-Star break and the team down in the 504 could be as dangerous as any in the West.

It's a pretty exciting time to be a New Orleans Pelicans fan, so if you needed somewhere to re-direct your emotions from the Saints' tough season - the Pels are certainly worth checking out.

As far as CJ McCollum is concerned, the ball handler is hungry for more than just W's. The new Pelicans' star hosts his own podcast and on the newest episode, the guard got into his recent move to New Orleans. You can check out that podcast episode below.

McCollum quickly got praise on social media for his deep-dive in the episode. But, the latest Pelicans addition does need some help from the lovely Louisiana locals.

See the post from @CJMcCollum on Twitter below.

In a city like New Orleans, there is no shortage of fantastic restaurants to try out. So, of course, the recommendations came in hot-and-heavy.

Where Should CJ McCollum Eat in New Orleans?

See some of the places that social media users are suggesting CJ McCollum should go eat at via Twitter below.

There are plenty of fantastic restaurants listed here, but we want to know where you would send CJ McCollum for a GREAT bite to eat in New Orleans. Drop your favorite NOLA spots in the comments so that we can share them with the latest New Orleans resident!

