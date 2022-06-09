Pelicans EVP David Griffin Gives a Hint About Zion’s Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans are going into the offseason with a lot of positivity surrounding the team. After the playoff run that the Pels had and now with a top pick in the NBA draft the feeling is that the team is in a really good spot for next season and the future. However, one thing has left fans questioning what will happen: Zion's extension.

Well the Pelicans EVP David Griffin was on the Ryen Russillo Podcast and gave a hint about where the Pelicans are with the Zion extension. Griffin stated that this is an easy decision because Zion is a max guy. He is someone who was historic in two ways. He then goes on to say if he's all the way in on the Pels then they are all the way in on him. He stated that Zion was moved by Willie Green and the team and he seems like he wants to be here.

Look Zion would be a fool not to want to be in New Orleans with this team. If healthy this team has the potential to be in contention for an NBA Championship. The question is Zion's health. But this may just be one of those moves where you believe he can get healthy because you can't pass up on his talent. My thoughts are you have to extend him and try to get this team on the court.

The Pelicans have a bright future ahead and they will be their best with Zion on the team.