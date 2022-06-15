Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Receives Sentence From Dustup with L.A. Police Last Year

New Orleans Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes has been sentenced following his July 2021 felony arrest after a dustup with Los Angeles police following a domestic disturbance 911 call.

According to the AP, Hayes will take his 52-week domestic violence classes on-line, and is permitted to fulfill his 450 community service hours in New Orleans.

Hayes was arrested on July 28th, 2021 after resisting arrest when police officers were called to a Los Angeles residence following a domestic dispute between Hayes and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Jamora.

Police had to use a taser to subdue Hayes, which turned out to be controversial as they did so to his chest at close range.

In March, Jamora announced she is suing Hayes after accusing him of domestic violence toward her, as well as physically abusing her dog.

Hayes averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Pelicans last season, appearing in 70 games and making 28 starts.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time

Players With Louisiana Ties Who Played in the 2022 NFC/AFC Championship Games