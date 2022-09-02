Pelicans Jaxson Hayes Teamed Up With Sneaker Politics for a Community Project (Video)

The Pelicans have been big on service this offseason whether away from New Orleans or in New Orleans. We've seen Herb Jones and Willie Green, to name a few, help with basketball without borders and build courts in the Philippines. Well, Jaxson Hayes recently partnered with Sneaker Politics to renovate a local basketball court in New Orleans.

Brandan "Bmike" Odums and art collective BElite designed the new mural on the court. It is a fantastic design and piece of art immortalized forever on that basketball court.

It's nice seeing the Pelicans players give back not only to other communities around the world but to New Orleans as well. This is just the start of a new era of Pelicans basketball and I am here for it.