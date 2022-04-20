New Orleans Pelicans supporters who envisioned their favorite NBA team being tied 1-1 in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, owners of the best record in the league, likely didn't envision it back in November when the team was 1-12.

But for anyone who paid attention to the team's growth and assimilation to new coach Willie Green's system and the absence of star Zion Williamson saw a team that looked completely different by the end of the season.

The most undeniable aspect of the 2021-2022 Pelicans is the "no quit" factor.

After two play-in game wins, the team traveled to Phoenix for a first round matchup against the Suns, winning game 2 on Tuesday night with a team effort, and a top shelf performance from Brandon Ingram.

A tight knit group, the Pelicans locker room after the victory was a mix of excitement, but not surprise.

It's a whole vibe.

Coach Willie Green knows he has a special group.

Game 3 Friday in NOLA is scheduled for 8:30.

