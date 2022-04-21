Pelicans vs Suns Betting Odds Drastically Shift With Devin Booker’s Injury

When the best player on the team with the best record suffers an unfortunate injury, the betting odds shift.

The New Orleans Pelicans ended the season 36-46. Despite being 10 games below .500, the team made huge strides after beginning the season 1-12, not having star Zion Williamson for the entire season, and missing franchise player Brandon Ingram for 27 games due to injury.

Undeniable growth, a trade deadline move to acquire CJ McCollum, and a culture of belief propelled New Orleans into the play-in tournament when they ended the regular season in 9th place in the Western Conference.

Thanks to the play-in, which debuted in 2021, New Orleans had a path to the playoffs.

They won a pair of play-in games to reach the NBA playoffs, earning a first round matchup #1 seeded Phoenix Suns, who finished the season with the league's best record of 64-18.

While the Pelicans played well in the second half of the season, it wasn't surprising when the Suns opened up at -2500 to win the series at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Following Phoenix's game 1 win Sunday, the odds grew to -4000, while the Pelicans shifted from +1100 to +1500.

Heading into game 2, New Orleans was a 10 point underdog, but won the game by 11, covering the spread by 20 points.

Suns All-Star Devin Booker injured his hamstring at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter of game two, and is out for at least games 3 and 4 in New Orleans.

While the Suns are still favored to win the series, the Pelicans game 2 victory, coupled with Booker's injury, has drastically shifted the betting odds.

Currently at Draftkings Sportsbook, Phoenix is -340 to win the series. New Orleans is +265.

Phoenix going from -4000 to -340 is a significant drop, but illustrates the gigantic impact of Booker's injury.

What about game 3?

Phoenix is currently a 1.5 point favorite.

The Pelicans will host the Suns in game 3 on Friday night at a sold out Smoothie King Center.

Although New Orleans still has extremely long 2022 NBA Championship odds at +15000, the Pelicans odds were +50000 less than a month ago.

