Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys, also known as America's Team, have won 5 Super Bowl Championships.

Founded in 1960, the franchise experienced plenty of success in the 1970s and 1990s.

But in the 21st century, no sports franchise has oversold and underdelivered more than the Cowboys.

Make no mistake, they are the glamour franchise of the NFL and consistently get the most coverage.

Why? Because they elicit emotion.

Cowboys fans love their team and talk trash, and everyone else roots against "Big D".

While Dallas fans talk a lot of trash, the reality is, in the last 25 years their franchise has played like trash, especially in the biggest moments.

In the last 25 years, they've won fewer playoff games than Mark Sanchez.

Heck, the Cowboys have won as many playoff games at their home venue as college football's Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Sunday, the Cowboys do what they've done consistently over the last 25 years. Disappoint their rabid fanbase by losing a playoff game they were favored to win.

The look on the faces of the fans in attendance could be a case study on the pain of sports fandom.

Dallas only scored 7 points through three quarters, then left just enough hope for their fans to think they may pull off a miracle comeback, only to end the game on a quarterback draw as time expires.

It wasn't as much disbelief. Any honest Cowboys fan had to expect it. However, the sadness is authentic.

Fans did not handle the loss well.

There's no denying Cowboys fans are passionate about their team, even if they can be delusional about their expectations.

"HOW 'BOUT DEM COWBOYS!!!"

With great expectations comes great disappointment.

Photos Than Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans

