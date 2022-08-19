A magical moment recently came for a group of kids out in Pittsburgh when Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drove by them while they fought in the street. What the NFL coach did next will certainly leave a lasting impact and create a lifelong memory for the football-loving little ones.

attachment-IMG_4652 loading...

When Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drove by a group of young kids fighting in the street recently, he wasn't just going to keep driving. Reports say that Tomlin actually stopped his car and talked with the kids for hours.

But Coach Tomlin didn't stop there. Days later, he invited this group of children to Steelers practice.

attachment-IMG_4653 loading...

The kids got the chance to participate in practice drills, led by Steelers star running back Najee Harris. It is clear to see the excitement this brought the group of youngsters who all go to a Pittsburgh community center together.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Invites Troubled Kids to Participate in Practice

See the video from practice plus the full story via @JayGlazer on Twitter below.

More context on the backstory is below.

What a special memory for the kids who will certainly carry these moments with them for the rest of their lives.

Check out reactions to the story from Twitter below.

Aside from his accomplishments on the football field, Coach Mike Tomlin is definitely leaving a lasting impact on the city of Pittsburgh.