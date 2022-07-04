Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area

Acadiana is home for me.

I love it. The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth.

Acadiana consists of the following parishes: Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, Acadia, Evangeline and Jeff Davis.

It also consists of some incredible pro athletes, both past and present.

The list includes All-Pros, National Champions, World Champions, and a few Hall of Famers.

Some of the best pro athletes in the world have come out of Acadiana.