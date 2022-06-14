If you're a fan of pro wrestling, this man needs no introduction.

The "Icon" Sting has been announced to the scheduled lineup for the upcoming Louisiana Comic Con event in October.

The event will take place in Lafayette, La. at the Cajundome Convention Center on October 1 & 2.

According to Louisiana Comic Con, Sting will only appear at the event on Saturday (October 1st).

To get tickets to this event you can click HERE.

Sting, who currently wrestles in the AEW promotion, is best known for his days in WCW and in the WWE.

The wrestling legend has appeared at several Comic Con events across the country and the turnout for each event that he is part of has been amazing.

Here's the official announcement from Louisiana Comic Con. For more on the scheduled appearances, visit Louisiana Comic Con on Facebook.

Now, let's take a look back on the amazing career of the man in pro wrestling that they call, "Sting".