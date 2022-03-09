Ragin’ Cajun Football Officially Fills Two Assistant Coach Roles

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football officially filled two assistant coach vacancies today.

One through promotion from within, and the other an addition who comes to Lousiana from a different school.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux announced the hiring of Dennis Thomas as the new defensive line coach, and the promotion of Mike Giuliani to outside linebackers assistant coach.

Thomas comes to UL from Western Carolina, where he served in the same role (DL coach) last season for the Catamounts.

“Throughout our search process for a defensive line coach, Dennis quickly emerged as a perfect fit for the #cULture,” Desormeaux said in a press release. “He is a teacher, a developer, and a phenomenal position coach. Coach Thomas takes a very personal approach to developing his room by getting to know his players as people first. I am so excited to have our talented group of defensive linemen in his hands. There is no one better to lead this group into the future.”

Giuliani has worked as a staff member at UL the last three seasons, working primarily with the linebacking corps.

“Mike Giuliani has been a true professional since the day he joined the #cULture,” Desormeaux said. “It did not take long to realize that Mike is a detail-oriented person who takes pride in every aspect of the work he does. Mike has been relentless in recruiting, has a hunger for knowledge, and values relationships. For the past few years, he has been an instrumental piece of the puzzle on the defensive side of the ball, and I am thrilled to have him stay at Louisiana to continue the mission that we started. There is no doubt that the standard of play in the outside linebacker room will only continue to rise.”

Desormeaux spoke highly of Giuliani on National Signing Day, citing him as a key to the Ragin' Cajuns standout play from the linebacker position.

“I could not be more grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Desormeaux, this staff, and these players,” Giuliani said. “I have coached in the NFL, SEC, and ACC, and this has always been the best job I have ever had. We are a long way from New York, but Louisiana has felt like home since day one. I cannot wait to continue to entrench myself in this incredible community of people. We have accomplished so much together as a football program and a community over the last three years. The #cULture remains stronger than ever moving into this next chapter. I will always be so proud to be a Ragin' Cajun.”

Currently in the spring portion of their yearly schedule, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is set to play the annual Vermillion and White Spring Game on April 9th.

The Ragin' Cajuns finished last season 13-1, ranked #16 in the country.

Louisiana's 13 consecutive wins is the longest active winning streak in NCAA D1 football.

Here is a look at the 2022 schedule. Which matchup are you most excited about?

(* denotes Sun Belt Conference game)

9/3 vs Southeastern Louisiana

9/10 vs Eastern Michigan

9/17 at Rice

9/24 at ULM*

10/1 vs South Alabama*

10/12 at Marshall* (Wednesday)

10/22 vs Arkansas State*

10/27 at Southern Miss* (Thursday)

11/5 vs Troy*

11/10 vs Georgia Southern* (Thursday)

11/19 at Florida State

11/26 at Texas State*

